CX Institutional Decreases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

CX Institutional lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 188,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 142,521 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $19,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.89. 332,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,083,437. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $114.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.44.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

