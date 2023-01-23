CX Institutional Boosts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,623 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy CG LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 44.8% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 15.8% during the third quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 35,151 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 749 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 475,228 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $240,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $485.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,053,098. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $519.23 and a 200-day moving average of $524.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.73 and a 12-month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.28.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $329,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

