CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.25

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. CV SHOTS has a total market cap of $15.92 million and approximately $1.25 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CV SHOTS has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. One CV SHOTS token can currently be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CV SHOTS Profile

CV SHOTS launched on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com.

CV SHOTS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00652996 USD and is up 14.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $12.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CV SHOTS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CV SHOTS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

