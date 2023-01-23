Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Short Interest Down 13.3% in December

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the December 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBI. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens set a $45.00 target price on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their target price on Customers Bancorp to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Customers Bancorp Stock Up 3.1 %

Customers Bancorp stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.07. The company had a trading volume of 289,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,642. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.74. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.43 and a 12 month high of $65.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $150.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.53 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 34.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,216,000 after purchasing an additional 214,065 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 56.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,034,000 after acquiring an additional 822,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,172,000 after acquiring an additional 61,350 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 25.1% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,055,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,769,000 after acquiring an additional 211,732 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 9.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 972,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,666,000 after acquiring an additional 83,267 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

