CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Short Interest Up 20.7% in December

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the December 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 637,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of CureVac during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 28.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of CureVac during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 90.6% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 13.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of CVAC stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.46. 1,647,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,843. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.42. CureVac has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.56.
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.
