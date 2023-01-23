CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 294,300 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the December 15th total of 256,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 735.8 days.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Price Performance

CTTOF stock remained flat at $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $5.07.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile

CTT – Correios de Portugal SA engages in the provision postal and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Mail, Express and Parcels, Financial Services and Retail, and Bank. The Mail segment includes postal financial services and retail products, payments related with collection of invoices and fines, and integrated solutions and tolls.

