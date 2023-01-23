Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Short Interest Update

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the December 15th total of 11,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Crown Crafts Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CRWS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.65. 48,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,256. Crown Crafts has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $7.23. The company has a market cap of $56.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.92.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The textile maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 18.08%.

Crown Crafts Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Crafts

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Crown Crafts by 24.8% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 55,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Crown Crafts by 9.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Crown Crafts by 53.7% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 12,273 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 49.0% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 26,578 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 572,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 14,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

