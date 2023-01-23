Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Cronos Group from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CRON opened at C$3.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 24.01 and a current ratio of 25.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.94. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of C$3.21 and a 52 week high of C$5.36.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.