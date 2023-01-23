Credit Suisse Group Cuts L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $240.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $244.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $261.14.

LHX stock opened at $192.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.73. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $189.73 and a one year high of $279.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,502,391. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

