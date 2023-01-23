CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Short Interest Update

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the December 15th total of 93,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CPS Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

CPSH traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.83. 9,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,787. CPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 million, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.79.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSH. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 291.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 48,725 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

About CPS Technologies

(Get Rating)

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.