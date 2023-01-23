Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COVTY. Citigroup upgraded Covestro from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Covestro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Covestro from €37.00 ($40.22) to €35.00 ($38.04) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Covestro from €50.00 ($54.35) to €45.00 ($48.91) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Covestro from €34.00 ($36.96) to €32.00 ($34.78) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Covestro presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Covestro Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:COVTY opened at $22.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Covestro has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.54.

About Covestro

Covestro ( OTCMKTS:COVTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Covestro had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 11.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Covestro will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

