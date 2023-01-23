Counos X (CCXX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $278,359.39

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Counos X has a market capitalization of $324.56 million and $278,359.39 worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Counos X has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Counos X coin can now be purchased for about $18.11 or 0.00079657 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos X Profile

Counos X was first traded on June 20th, 2018. Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,918,634 coins. Counos X’s official website is www.counos.io/counosx. The official message board for Counos X is www.counos.io/blog. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. The Reddit community for Counos X is https://reddit.com/r/counosplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Counos X Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos platform is a comprehensive online financial platform offering a variety of financial services including an assortment of cryptocurrencies and stable coins, decentralized and centralized cryptocurrency exchanges, and a state-of-the-art escrow system, which would not be far-fetched to say that it is one of the best in its kind in the world.”

