Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Short Interest Update

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,130,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the December 15th total of 13,930,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

COTY stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.52. 3,872,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,125,558. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 95.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.83. Coty has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 2.92%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Coty will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COTY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Coty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coty to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Coty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.97.

In other Coty news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,039,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,907,771.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Coty by 46.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Coty by 11.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 113,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 11,401 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Coty by 17.2% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,722,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,807,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Coty by 16.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,215,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,766,000 after purchasing an additional 740,408 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

