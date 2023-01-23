Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.21.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CJR.B. CIBC dropped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.30 to C$2.10 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Corus Entertainment Trading Up 2.5 %

TSE CJR.B opened at C$2.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.43. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of C$1.87 and a twelve month high of C$5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$410.85 million and a PE ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.75.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

