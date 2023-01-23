Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Short Interest Down 11.7% in December

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,440,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the December 15th total of 11,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,604,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CLM traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $7.76. 1,519,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,487. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be issued a $0.1228 dividend. This represents a yield of 19.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.