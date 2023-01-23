Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Short Interest Down 11.7% in December

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,440,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the December 15th total of 11,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,604,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CLM traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $7.76. 1,519,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,487. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $14.50.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be issued a $0.1228 dividend. This represents a yield of 19.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (CLM)
