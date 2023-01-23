Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Short Interest Up 6.6% in December

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNMGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,510,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 8,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 772,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.3 days. Approximately 13.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core & Main

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 18.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,138,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,597,000 after purchasing an additional 948,508 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Core & Main by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,490,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,369,000 after acquiring an additional 52,596 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Core & Main by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,242,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,742,000 after buying an additional 253,219 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,102,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Core & Main by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,577,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,604,000 after purchasing an additional 369,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CNM stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.10. 250,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.75. Core & Main has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $26.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNMGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Core & Main had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Core & Main from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.22.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

