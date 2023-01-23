Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Short Interest Up 6.6% in December

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,510,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 8,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 772,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.3 days. Approximately 13.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 18.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,138,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,597,000 after purchasing an additional 948,508 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Core & Main by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,490,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,369,000 after acquiring an additional 52,596 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Core & Main by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,242,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,742,000 after buying an additional 253,219 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,102,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Core & Main by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,577,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,604,000 after purchasing an additional 369,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNM stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.10. 250,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.75. Core & Main has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $26.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Core & Main had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CNM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Core & Main from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.22.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

