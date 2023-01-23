Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %
CRBP stock opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.04. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Corbus Pharmaceuticals
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its products include candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.
