Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 637,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Context Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Context Therapeutics Stock Performance

CNTX remained flat at $0.69 during midday trading on Friday. 117,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,761. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. Context Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CNTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Context Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,607 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 25,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.88% of the company’s stock.

About Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

