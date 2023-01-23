Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Short Interest Update

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the December 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Concord Medical Services Stock Performance

Shares of CCM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.45. 3,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,598. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Concord Medical Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71.

About Concord Medical Services

Concord Medical Services Holdings Ltd. engages in the operation of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers. It provides radiotherapy and diagnostic equipment leasing services to hospitals; and sale of medical equipment and the provision of radiotherapy and diagnostic equipment leasing and management services to hospitals, It operates through Network Business and Hospital Business segments.

