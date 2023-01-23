Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) is Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 32,246 shares during the quarter. Comstock Resources makes up about 1.9% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $13,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 333.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 51,316 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Comstock Resources by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Comstock Resources by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 25,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Comstock Resources by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRK. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho cut Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CRK opened at $12.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.51. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 70.54% and a net margin of 29.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Morris E. Foster bought 14,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $200,978.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,641.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Comstock Resources news, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 280,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,997.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Morris E. Foster purchased 14,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $200,978.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 176,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,641.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.