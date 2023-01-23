Comparing Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) and Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON)

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) and Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ideal Power and Ebang International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power -2,126.58% -30.72% -28.41% Ebang International N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Ideal Power has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Ebang International has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power $580,000.00 118.60 -$4.77 million ($1.09) -10.64 Ebang International $51.45 million 0.92 $4.43 million N/A N/A

This table compares Ideal Power and Ebang International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ebang International has higher revenue and earnings than Ideal Power.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.3% of Ideal Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Ideal Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ideal Power and Ebang International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideal Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Ebang International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ideal Power currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.17%. Given Ideal Power’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than Ebang International.

About Ideal Power

(Get Rating)

Ideal Power, Inc. engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology. The company was founded by William C. Alexander on May 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Ebang International

(Get Rating)

Ebang International Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely; and routine maintenance services, as well as engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform. In addition, the company offers fiber-optic communication access devices, including multiprotocol label switching fiber-optic access network devices, multi-service access platform integrated business access devices, and wavelength-division multiplexing fiber-optic devices; and enterprise convergent terminal products, which consists gigabit passive optical network, enterprise cloud gateway devices, industrial Internet of Things access devices, and business enterprise smart wireless access devices. It serves the blockchain and telecommunications industries. The company also provides foreign exchange trading and digital currency transfer services, as well as deals in virtual currencies. It sells its blockchain products directly, as well as through its website; and telecommunication products under the EBANG brand name primarily through supplier contracts. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.