Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 748,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Price Performance

NYSE:ELP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.18. 323,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,210. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.70. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the third quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2,558.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 66.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 319.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments.

