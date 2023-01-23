Coin98 (C98) Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Coin98 (C98) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $51.01 million and $23.99 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.78 or 0.01345990 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006665 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00015231 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000557 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000456 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00029726 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $388.89 or 0.01711856 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.