Coin98 (C98) Hits Market Cap of $50.97 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $50.97 million and $21.09 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.35 or 0.01349244 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00006703 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00015511 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000574 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000450 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00029952 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $385.29 or 0.01691393 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

