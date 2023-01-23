Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the December 15th total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 540,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Clarus

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLAR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,580,000 after acquiring an additional 42,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 682,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after buying an additional 35,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus Price Performance

NASDAQ CLAR traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 250,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,431. Clarus has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $29.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.08 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 5.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Clarus from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Clarus from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Clarus from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

About Clarus

(Get Rating)

Clarus Corp engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Precision Sport, and Adventure. The Outdoor segment manufactures outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.