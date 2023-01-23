Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.33.

Chubb stock opened at $215.00 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $230.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

