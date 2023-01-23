Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Up to $8.19

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.19, but opened at $8.44. Chindata Group shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 41,067 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Chindata Group from $9.30 to $8.90 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered Chindata Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Chindata Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chindata Group

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.06 million. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 16.32%. Research analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth $73,731,000. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Chindata Group by 34.1% during the third quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 7,809,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,521 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in Chindata Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,208,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,936,000 after acquiring an additional 96,224 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Chindata Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,382,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,015,000 after acquiring an additional 278,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its stake in Chindata Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,435,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,839,000 after acquiring an additional 323,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

