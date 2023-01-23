Childress Capital Advisors LLC Sells 731 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,412 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,775,033 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,924,000 after buying an additional 431,812 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,100,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $779,248,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,540,493 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $846,699,000 after acquiring an additional 175,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,888,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $624,498,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $125.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $192.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.06.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.