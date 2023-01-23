Childress Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Amgen by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 410,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,856,000 after buying an additional 47,180 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Amgen by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Amgen by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,575,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen Stock Down 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.57.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $262.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $274.18 and a 200 day moving average of $256.86. The firm has a market cap of $140.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. Amgen’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.23%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

