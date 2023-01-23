Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $45.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average of $41.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $50.53.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.