Childress Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,109,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer accounts for about 4.8% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $12,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,975,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $927,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,360 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 35,742,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $356,752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,504,602 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,593,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $295,346,000 after purchasing an additional 464,817 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 25,358,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $253,079,000 after purchasing an additional 623,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $252,902,000 after purchasing an additional 184,203 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,180,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 54,278,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,881,975.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $6,180,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 54,278,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,881,975.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 740,000 shares of company stock worth $9,082,900. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.5 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on ET. Mizuho increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of ET stock opened at $12.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.75. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.