Chia Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $281.63 Million (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Chia coin can now be purchased for $44.77 or 0.00197214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chia has a market capitalization of $281.63 million and $9.52 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chia has traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chia Profile

Chia’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 27,290,158 coins and its circulating supply is 6,290,158 coins. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog.

Buying and Selling Chia

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chia using one of the exchanges listed above.

