Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Short Interest Up 11.0% in December

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 765,900 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the December 15th total of 690,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 196.4 days.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance

CWSRF stock remained flat at $7.03 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.06. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $10.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWSRF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.

