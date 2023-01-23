Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $75.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $92.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Charles Schwab from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Erste Group Bank raised Charles Schwab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.00.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $77.03 on Thursday. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,293,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 652,437 shares of company stock valued at $51,766,622. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,952 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,282 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,712,255,000 after purchasing an additional 717,683 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,317,000 after buying an additional 851,066 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,879 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

