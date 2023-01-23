Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO) versus Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) Head-To-Head Survey

Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN – Get Rating) and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hudson Capital and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Cerberus Cyber Sentinel 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 153.81%. Given Cerberus Cyber Sentinel’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cerberus Cyber Sentinel is more favorable than Hudson Capital.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Capital N/A N/A N/A Cerberus Cyber Sentinel -150.63% -96.49% -73.42%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Hudson Capital and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

11.1% of Hudson Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.3% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hudson Capital and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Capital N/A N/A -$2.15 million N/A N/A Cerberus Cyber Sentinel $15.14 million 19.72 -$39.15 million N/A N/A

Hudson Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cerberus Cyber Sentinel.

Summary

Hudson Capital beats Cerberus Cyber Sentinel on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hudson Capital

Hudson Capital Inc., through its subsidiary, Freight App, Inc., operates a transportation logistics technology platform in North American. The company offers Fr8App focuses on truckload freight for domestic and cross-border markets in Mexico, the United States, and Canada. Its Fr8App uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers, and enhance matching and operation efficiency through technologies, such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions. The company is based in New York, New York.

About Cerberus Cyber Sentinel

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation operates as a security services company in the United States. Its cybersecurity services include managed security, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, and data backup solutions and cybersecurity training services, as well as security operations center set-up and consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

