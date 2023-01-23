Centrica (LON:CNA) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.59) price objective on the integrated energy company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on CNA. Citigroup boosted their price target on Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 118 ($1.44) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 144 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centrica has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 128 ($1.56).
Centrica Price Performance
Shares of CNA stock opened at GBX 98.68 ($1.20) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 93.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 84.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of £5.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 986.80. Centrica has a one year low of GBX 65.78 ($0.80) and a one year high of GBX 99.54 ($1.21).
Insiders Place Their Bets
Centrica Company Profile
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
Read More
- Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?
- Chevron is Likely to Increase its Dividend Before Earnings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.