Centrica (LON:CNA) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.59) price objective on the integrated energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CNA. Citigroup boosted their price target on Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 118 ($1.44) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 144 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centrica has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 128 ($1.56).

Shares of CNA stock opened at GBX 98.68 ($1.20) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 93.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 84.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of £5.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 986.80. Centrica has a one year low of GBX 65.78 ($0.80) and a one year high of GBX 99.54 ($1.21).

In other Centrica news, insider Amber Rudd acquired 2,042 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £1,960.32 ($2,392.09). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,363 shares of company stock valued at $630,295.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

