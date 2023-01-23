CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 5,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEL-SCI

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVM. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CEL-SCI by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,897,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 35,496 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CEL-SCI by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in CEL-SCI during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

CEL-SCI Price Performance

Shares of CVM stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 63,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,336. The company has a market cap of $121.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00. CEL-SCI has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $6.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CEL-SCI ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on shares of CEL-SCI from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.