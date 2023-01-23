CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $89.06 million and approximately $6.46 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00055259 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030301 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00018107 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004355 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00223390 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000112 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002853 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.11004589 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $8,737,189.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.