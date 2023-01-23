Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 224,900 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the December 15th total of 201,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVCO. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $335.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Cavco Industries Price Performance

Shares of CVCO stock traded up $7.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.16. The company had a trading volume of 53,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,878. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.62 and its 200 day moving average is $231.64. Cavco Industries has a fifty-two week low of $179.47 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $3.42. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $577.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cavco Industries will post 27.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 13,920.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

