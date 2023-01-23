CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CASI. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ CASI opened at $1.99 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53.

Institutional Trading of CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.13. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 73.17% and a negative return on equity of 37.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Further Reading

