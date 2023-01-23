Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.22 and last traded at $7.09. Approximately 4,545,292 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 25,512,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Carvana to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.65.

Carvana Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 133,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira purchased 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $473,225.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 251,000 shares of company stock worth $2,065,760 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 49.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,100,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670,993 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 29.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,144,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 46.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,545 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth about $28,202,000. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 23.0% in the second quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

Further Reading

