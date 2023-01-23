Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Short Interest Update

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the December 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cargotec Stock Performance

Shares of CYJBF traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.40. The company had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 155. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.45. Cargotec has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $51.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cheuvreux downgraded Cargotec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

About Cargotec

Cargotec Corporation provides cargo and load handling solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and services for ports, terminals, distribution centers, and various industries; ship-toshore cranes, rubbertyred and rail-mounted gantry cranes, straddle and shuttle carriers, reachstackers, empty container handlers, terminal tractors, and forklift trucks, and automated guided vehicles; and automation systems, and Bromma spreaders, as well as maintenance contracts, technical support, spare parts, training, and crane upgrade services.

