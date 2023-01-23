Cardano Price Reaches $0.38 (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001674 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $13.17 billion and approximately $619.13 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,638.99 or 0.07200169 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00078185 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00030546 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00058889 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00011088 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001096 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000307 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00025014 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000749 BTC.
Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,394,996,830 coins and its circulating supply is 34,572,282,197 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
