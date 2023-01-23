Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 9.2% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,033,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after buying an additional 87,115 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 1.9% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,024,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,469,000 after buying an additional 36,898 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 3.4% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,111,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after buying an additional 36,898 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 5.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 529,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after buying an additional 29,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,949,000.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CMCA traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.34. 107,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,048. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15.

About Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology; financial and business services; healthcare and technology; and media and telecom sectors.

