Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Short Interest Up 22.1% in December

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 911,400 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the December 15th total of 746,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 379,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canon

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Canon by 58.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canon by 832.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canon during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Canon during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Canon by 59.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CAJ shares. Macquarie lowered shares of Canon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Canon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Canon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Canon Stock Performance

Shares of CAJ traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,173. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.82. Canon has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $25.79.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 5.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Canon will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canon

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

