Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.78, but opened at $27.71. Camtek shares last traded at $27.57, with a volume of 20,821 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CAMT. StockNews.com upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Camtek from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Camtek from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Camtek to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Camtek by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Camtek by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in Camtek by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 71,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Camtek by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC raised its position in Camtek by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 27.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average of $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Camtek had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $81.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.33 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

