C2X (CTX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $34.06

C2X (CTX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, C2X has traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar. One C2X token can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00002373 BTC on major exchanges. C2X has a total market cap of $46.18 million and $34.06 worth of C2X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About C2X

C2X’s genesis date was February 8th, 2022. C2X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,729,247 tokens. C2X’s official website is c2x.world. C2X’s official Twitter account is @c2x_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for C2X is c2x.medium.com.

C2X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “C2X will be developed as a blockchain-based gaming platform with the purpose of establishing an ecosystem of virtuous cycles where both users and creators, as participating parties, are privileged.C2X Governance will operate under a system where all C2X participants vote on active proposals.The official C2X ticker is “CTX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

