Brokerages Set Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Target Price at C$15.71

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.71.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$14.00 to C$16.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$14.50 to C$15.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Shawcor Trading Up 2.2 %

SCL opened at C$13.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.55. Shawcor has a 1-year low of C$4.44 and a 1-year high of C$14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$967.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shawcor

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$335.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$324.67 million. Analysts expect that Shawcor will post 1.9100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shawcor news, Senior Officer Simon Laurence Dewey sold 4,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total value of C$54,965.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,526 shares in the company, valued at C$285,973.16.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

