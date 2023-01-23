Brokerages Set Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) PT at C$1.79

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOZ shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.65 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Marathon Gold from C$2.25 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of TSE:MOZ opened at C$1.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.19. The stock has a market cap of C$431.41 million and a P/E ratio of -32.06. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.73 and a 52-week high of C$3.21.

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Gold will post -0.0305085 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

