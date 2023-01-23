Brokerages Set Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT at C$150.17

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$150.17.

BMO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$142.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BMO opened at C$132.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$93.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$127.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$126.26. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$113.73 and a 52-week high of C$154.47.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported C$3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.06 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$10.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 14.9900018 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.